Ambitious Kimberley dad prepares for marathon challenge to help disabled

James Holliday is training to run the London Marathon this year.

James Holliday is taking on the ambitious running event in the hopes of raising more than £2,000 for charity Whizz-Kidz, which helps disabled children and families to buy wheelchairs and other much-needed equipment.

The 27-year-old has taken part in several charity runs over the years, including the Jane Tomlinson 10km, Macmillan 10km and 100 miles in a month for Children in Crossfire.

He said: “I’ve never done a marathon before though, so this will be a major challenge for me.”

James taking part in a 10km run for Macmillan.

The London Marathon is the largest event of its kind in the UK, and sees participants running just over 26 miles around the River Thames.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, October 2.

The race is notoriously challenging but for James it’s all worth it for the cause.

He said: “As a proud father, it’s really reassuring and inspirational to hear the great work charities like Whizz-Kidz are doing on a daily basis for children across the country.

“I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to give something back and support such an incredible cause.

“If I can raise £2,100, it will change the life of one child and family, so all donations, no matter how big or small, are massively appreciated.

“I live in Kimberley and all of my training is being done in our local area – so feel free to give me wave if you see me plodding around.

“Or let me know if you want to join me on any of my runs.”

To boost funds, a special afternoon tea has also been organised in aid of Whizz Kidz at Madhatters, on James Street, Kimberley, on Saturday, June 18.

The cost is £20 per adult and £10 per child, which includes a selection of sandwiches, cake and tea. All proceeds will go to the charity.

For more info, contact Madhatters to confirm your place on 0115 938 3255 or pop into the tearoom.