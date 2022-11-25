Now in its sixth year, the campaign raises funds and awareness for organisations working to increase survival rates for those with childhood cancer through life-saving treatments and research.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer, so this year, Amazon employees from Sutton held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also donated £2,000 to Nottingham-based charity Billy’s House.

Some of the team at Amazon.

One of the events at Amazon in Sutton was a Pyjama Day, which saw the fulfilment centre team join with colleagues across the UK to wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton general manager, said: “We are proud to support Billy’s House in honour of childhood cancer awareness month and this year’s Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign.

“We look forward to doing our bit for children with cancer every year, and hope that this donation offers encouragement to the charity’s brilliant team and the families it supports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon employees from Sutton held a month-long series of gold-themed events.

Sean Montgomery, one of the employees who took part, said: “It was great to take part in Amazon in Sutton’s Pyjama Day and help spread awareness of the realities of childhood cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased we could offer support to such an excellent charity.”