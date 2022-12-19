Christmas jumper days, festive food giveaways and Christmas competitions are just some of the highlights as the team delivers for customers this Christmas.

The team also provided a Santa’s Grotto for associates to bring their children to meet Santa.

Vivek Khanka, general manager, said: “It’s always a joy to celebrate the run up to Christmas with the great team here at Amazon in Sutton.

Santa meeting Amazon employee David Sykes with Connor, 9, and William, 6.

"We’re all enjoying getting into the festive spirit as we deliver smiles to Amazon customers all over the UK this festive season.”

Victoria Wharmby, an employee who has been taking part in the fun and games on site, said: “I look forward to getting into the festive spirit with my colleagues and friends every year.”

Amazon employees Alexandru Stavian and Bing Chuen Chu taking part in the festive fun

