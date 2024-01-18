Amazon continues to bring 'joy' to Portland charity with 'helping hand'

Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Sutton has once again extended a helping hand to Portland Charity, furthering their transformative impact on the lives of people with disabilities in Nottinghamshire.

In August and September, the Amazon team ventured into the independent living facilities to undertake a transformation of their flats and communal areas.

Armed with paintbrushes, community spirit and artistic flair, the team breathed new life into the spaces, complemented by a sleek upcycling of furniture, creating a modern and refreshed look.

The charity’s independent living manager, Maggie Waring, was “grateful” for the transformative work.

Amazon volunteers at Portland's Independent Living.

She said: “The communal area has now been transformed into a warm, family lounge.

“We are very grateful for Amazon’s support and look forward to welcoming them back.”

But the Amazon team’s commitment hasn’t stopped at physical transformations.

Over the last couple of months, the Amazon team made various donations to support Mansfield-based Portland Charity, providing a treasure trove of goodies that have been distributed across the organisation and area.

These donations have supported learners and citizens alike, with some goodies used as prizes for the fundraising tombolas and Portland pop up shop that the charity has set up internally for their staff.

Amazon Sutton has also played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of last year's Christmas market at their Santa's grotto, by providing presents to the lucky children who got a chance to visit the big man himself, providing a real sense of Christmas joy in the community.

Sean Montgomery works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton and is a volunteer with Portland Charity.

He said: “At Amazon, we are proud to have supported Portland Charity this year.

“We have witnessed the amazing work the charity does and the positive impact it has on learners and the wider community.

“We are honoured to be part of Portland’s journey and look forward to our continued partnership."

Vivek Khanka, general manager at Amazon Sutton, added: “It has been a pleasure to support Portland Charity this year.