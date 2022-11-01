Amazing crochet wall in Huthwaite stands as colourful tribute to those lost in war

The wall was croched by Huthwaite resident Angela Hobson.

Angela Hobson’s fascinating crochet wall can be seen outside Huthwaite Post Office – featuring dozens of poppies and tribute plaques as part of the art piece.

Completed ahead of Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 13, the display includes a range of coloured poppies to inform local children of their different meanings.

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

Another part of the crochet display at Huthwaite Post Office.

The red poppy is the most famous symbol used to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives in World War One and conflicts that followed.

Purple poppies are often worn to remember animals that have been victims of war, while black poppies commemorate the contributions of black, African and Caribbean communities to the war effort.