All Nottinghamshire constituency results in full as Conservatives left with one MP

The Conservative Party has been left with just one Nottinghamshire MP after suffering a thumping defeat both locally and nationally.

With leader Sir Keir Starmer now at the helm, Labour successfully ousted Ben Bradley in Mansfield, Brendan Clarke-Smith in Bassetlaw, Sir Mark Spencer in Sherwood Forest, Darren Henry in Broxtowe and Ruth Edwards in Rushcliffe.

It was a historic night in some constituencies, with Rushcliffe turning red for the first time in 54 years.

Their strong majorities in 2019 were left in tatters after disenfranchised voters took to the polls on July 4, and the Conservative vote was left fragmented.

All Nottinghamshire constituency results in full

Only the Conservative Party’s Robert Jenrick kept his seat in Newark, albeit with a vastly reduced majority.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has been cited as one reason for the significant Conservative losses, particularly in Nottinghamshire, including by Mansfield’s former MP Mr Bradley who said it had “massively hurt our chances”.

Reform’s Lee Anderson retained his Ashfield seat with a 5,509-vote majority.

He had defected from the Conservative Party having been suspended for claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of the mayor of London.

On top of winning six seats from the Conservatives, Labour retained its strong grip on the three Nottingham constituencies, in what was a landmark General Election that has had a profound change on the county – and country’s – political landscape.

Below are all constituency results in full:

Ashfield

Turnout: 58 per cent

Electorate: 68,929

Majority: 5,509

Lee Anderson (Reform): 17,062 (E); Alexander Coates (Green): 1,100; Daniel Holmes (Lib Dem): 619; Rhea Keehn (Lab): 11,554; Debbie Soloman (Con): 3,271 and Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind): 6,276.

Bassetlaw

Turnout: 57.61 per cent

Electorate: 78,161

Majority: 5,768

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Con): 12,708; Rachel Sara Reeves (Green): 1,947; Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem): 1,996; Frank Ward (Reform): 9,751 and Jo White (Lab): 18,476 (E).

Broxtowe

Turnout: 66.7 per cent

Electorate: 70,440

Majority: 8,403

Juliet Campbell (Lab): 19,561 (E); James Collis (Lib Dem): 3,807; Dr John Doddy (Ind): 1,034; Darren Henry (Con): 11,158; Teresa Needham (Green): 3,488; Joseph Oakley (Reform): 8,402 and Maqsood Syed (Workers Party of Britain): 388.

Gedling

Turnout: 63.5 per cent

Electorate: 77,006

Majority: 11,881

Dominic Berry (Green): 3,122; Simon Christy (Reform): 8,211; Tad Jones (Lib Dem): 2,473; Irenea Marriott (Ind): 241; Michael Payne (Lab): 23,278 (E) and Tom Randall (Con): 11,397

Mansfield

Turnout: 55 per cent

Electorate: 74,535

Majority: 3,485

Zen Bilas (Ind): 85; Ben Bradley (Con): 12,563; Peter Michael James Dean (The Socialist Labour Party): 423; Wesley Milligan (Ind): 335; Karen Rachel Mary Seymour (Trade Union and Socialist Coalition): 123; Philip Shields (Green): 1,326; Matt Warnes (Reform): 9,385; Michael Wyatt (Lib Dem): 799 and Steve Yemm (Lab): 16,048 (E).

Newark

Turnout: 67.25 per cent

Electorate: 80,028

Majority: 3,572

Michael Ackroyd (Green): 2,345; Saj Ahmad (Lab): 17,396; Adrian Charles Amer (Ind): 809; Matthew Darrington (English Democrats): 156; Lyn Galbraith (Ind): 329; Robert Jenrick (Con): 20,968 (E); Robert Palmer (Reform): 8,280; Collan Siddique (Workers Party of Britain): 150 and David Watts (Lib Dem): 3,026

Nottingham North and Kimberley

Turnout: 48 per cent

Electorate: 73,768

Majority: 9,427

Sam Harvey (Green): 3,351; Caroline Henry (Con): 6,787; Golam Kadiri (Reform): 7,053; Alex Norris (Lab): 16,480 (E) and David Reuben Schmitz (Lib Dem): 1,336.

Nottingham South

Turnout: 51 per cent

Electorate: 64,255

Majority: 10,294

Shaghofta Naz Akhtar (Ind): 449; Paras Ghazni (Workers Party of Britain): 1,496; Lilian Greenwood (Lab): 15,579 (E); Mykel Hedge (Reform): 4,936; Christina Morgan-Danvers (Lib Dem): 2,059; Zarmeena Abdul Quraishi (Con): 5,285; Dr Mohammed Sayeed (Ind): 152 and Cath Sunderland (Green): 2,923.

Nottingham East

Turnout: 53 per cent

Electorate: 69,395

Majority: 15,162

Issan Ghazni (Workers Party of Britain): 2,465; Ali Khan (Ind): 372; Johno Lee (Con): 3,925; Rosey Palmer (Green): 4,332; Anita Prabharkar (Lib Dem): 1,741; Naveed Rashid (Ind): 494; Debbie Stephens (Reform): 3,578 and Nadia Whittome (Lab): 19,494 (E).

Ruschliffe

Turnout: 73.22 per cent

Electorate: 79,160

Majority: 7,426

Ruth Edwards (Con): 17,865; James Grice (Reform): 6,353; Lynn Irving (Ind): 549; Richard Mallender (Green): 4,367; James William Naish (Lab): 25,291 (E); Harbant Kaur Sehra (Ind): 186 and Greg Webb (Lib Dem): 3,133.

Sherwood Forest

Turnout: 62 per cent

Electorate: 78,894

Majority: 5,443

