Aldi is offering 20 schools across the UK the chance to win £20,000 each through its new Kit For Schools campaign.

The promotion, which is part of the discount supermarket's partnership with Team GB, will see cash prizes donated to twenty schools across the country to invest in equipment for a healthy legacy.

Aldi gives Mansfield schools the chance to win 20,000 for sports equipment

Aldi will also be offering a Mini Olympics Kit to all schools who complete a poster, which includes, relay batons, cones and bibs.

From September 6, Aldi shoppers in Mansfield will receive stickers every time they spend £30 or more in store, which can be taken into schools and added to their sticker chart.

Every school that signs up to the initiative will receive a sticker chart and for each completed chart, they will receive one entry into the final prize draw to win £20,000 of equipment for a healthy legacy.

All UK primary schools are eligible to take part and can sign up at https://getseteatfresh.co.uk/kitsforschools.

The campaign follows a report by Sport England which shows that one third of UK children take part in less than the recommended minimum of thirty minutes of physical activity a day* and the Kits for Schools campaign is part of Aldi and Team GB’s long-standing efforts to get young people active and eating well ahead of Tokyo 2020.

Sean McGinty, marketing director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to working with Team GB to inspire young people in Nottinghamshire to eat well and move more. Being active at school is incredibly important, and our Kit for Schools initiative will give young people the chance to take part in additional sports activities.

“We will continue to work with schools across the UK in the run-up to Tokyo 2020 in an effort to encourage children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.”

Tim Ellerton, commercial director at Team GB, said: “Aldi’s Kit for Schools initiative will open up a whole range of new opportunities for local school pupils to get involved in sport with good quality equipment across a range of sports and help drive enjoyment and activity as we look ahead to Tokyo 2020 in just under a year’s time.”