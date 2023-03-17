News you can trust since 1952
Air pollution: The Mansfield neighbourhoods with the worst air quality

Residents in some areas of Mansfield are living with higher levels of air pollution than their neighbours in other parts, official Government estimates show.

By John Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT

Breathing in dirty air can increase the risk of respiratory infections, heart disease and lung cancer, and concern over these health risks has prompted many cities across the UK to introduce or plan low emission zones.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health.

The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area with any score over 0.94 going above the England average.

How does your local area compare?

Here we reveal the areas in Mansfield with the highest levels of air pollution, all scoring above the average for England.

Which areas of Mansfield are the most polluted?

The Mansfield town centre & Broomhill neighbourhood had the worst air pollution in Mansfield with a score of 1.02

Newgate & Carr Bank was one of the second--worst for air pollution in Mansfield with a score of 1.00

Grange Farm & Ladybrook neighbourhood was third-worst with a score of 0.96

