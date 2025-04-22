Agreed move for Mansfield Post Office as postal services relocate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The date for the move is currently being finalised.
The current postmaster has resigned, and the premises located at 97 Southwell Road West, Mansfield (NG18 4EX), will no longer be used for Post Office services.
A new agent has been identified, and this Post Office will be relocated to a newly refurbished retail space nearby, which will include a Post Office branch.
All products and services will remain the same, and the opening hours will continue as follows:
- Monday to Friday: 8.15am – 6pm
- Saturday: 9am – 1pm
The new location will feature two screened serving positions, wide automatic doors, and level access at the entrance.
Inside, the new branch will adhere to Post Office specifications to ensure there is sufficient space for Post Office services to operate alongside retail offerings.
The Post Office is working closely with the new operator to optimise the internal layout, and some fixtures and fittings will be adjusted or removed to ensure clear access throughout the premises.
This will help maintain an unobstructed entrance, aisles, and waiting area, allowing enough room for customers and wheelchairs to move around comfortably.
There will also be a dedicated car park with a disabled parking bay.
Additionally, roadside parking at both the front and rear of the shop will be available for customers without any restrictions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.