Ageing Mansfield CCTV system needs £215,000 to prevent ‘total system failure’

Mansfield’s CCTV system is due to get £215,000 in upgrades – including improvements to software so old it faces “total system failure”.

The funding was discussed by Mansfield District Council after a report highlighted the range of work required.

This includes replacing outdated cameras, servers, and control room equipment.

A council officer’s report also says the system is still using Windows 7 – which was released by Microsoft in 2009 and has been ‘unsupported’ by the software company since January 2020.

This means it has been without security updates or technical help from the manufacturer – putting it at risk of collapse.

The report, discussed by the Labour-led council’s cabinet, reveals the system is in a “vulnerable” state and needs to be upgraded to prevent cyber-related attacks and “system failure” across the district.

Documents read: “The current CCTV system was refurbished during 2017 however, its technical infrastructure is vulnerable and utilising Windows 7 software, which is no longer supported.

“An independent vulnerability inspection carried out in late 2022 highlights significant cyber-related risks and the incapability to update software due to ageing hardware and software.

“This project does not involve replacing cameras but does need to be carried out to ensure the operating system does not fail.

“Without a system upgrade, MDC are presented with the risk of total system failure or potential cyber corruption and have no ability to extend the number of cameras deployed to exploit further revenue opportunities.”

There will also be new high-definition cameras and advanced software installed, to make CCTV images clearer and improve real-time monitoring of the streets.

The new equipment and systems are expected to be installed and up and running by the end of the year.

The council approved £115,000 in fund from the council’s capital budget and £100,000 unspent budget from last year’s CCTV upgrade programme.

Coun Craig Whitby, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “At the Cabinet meeting, we approved a £215,000 investment to upgrade Mansfield District Council’s CCTV system, ensuring it remains fit for purpose and able to support our efforts to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Our CCTV system has played a significant role in Mansfield achieving the highest crime reduction figures in Nottinghamshire, working hand-in-hand with the police and enforcement teams.

“These upgrades will not only allow us to expand the system in the future, but also make full use of the more advanced features available in modern CCTV technology.

“This investment is a necessary step in following through on Mayor Andy’s (Abrahams) manifesto commitment to protect and care for our communities. It will help us continue to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, while giving residents and businesses the reassurance that their safety remains our top priority.”

The recommendations to spend the £215,000 were carried forward with a unanimous vote by the cabinet and will now go through full council for final approval.