Re:Store was officially opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council chairman – and offers local people a traditional charity shop with a big difference.

It includes a community hub to meet a whole range of needs, the chance to find reliable traders from the Age UK Notts Business Directory, advice and information about issues that matter to them, a Men in Sheds showcase, and even an opportunity to source new and pre-loved mobility living aids from an Advantage Mobility concession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Re:Store, on Forest Street, also stocks clothing and accessories, household goods and collectibles, furniture, and products for hobbies and interests.

Coun Dale Grounds opens the shop, watched by members of the shop team. (Photo by: Age UK)

It also offers a collection and delivery service for donations and purchases.

The opening has created three part-time paid roles, while volunteering opportunities are also available for those with time to spare or who wish to rebuild confidence and opportunities after a period away from the workplace.

Everyone has been affected by the cost-of-living crisis and Age UK Notts will be introducing drop-in advice sessions later this year for older people to come and check their benefits entitlements, make claims and find out information about a range of financial support which they may not even realise is available to them. In the last reporting period, Age UK Notts advisers helped older people in Nottinghamshire realise over £3 million in benefit gains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Grounds said: “It’s great to bring an empty property back into use and to bring more employment and volunteering opportunities to the area. This will be a valuable resource for older people.”

The Re:Store Community Hub reaffirms Age UK Notts’ commitment to accessible face to face services in the community and complements other activities in the area such as Best Foot Forward weekly Gentle Walk and Talk sessions from Sutton Lawns and the nearby Blidworth Men in Sheds project.

Other Men in Sheds projects operate in Daybrook and Worksop and the Re:Store showcase features work from all three.