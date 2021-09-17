After recovering from a life changing injury Ashfield District Council officer is named Inspirational Colleague of the Year award
After sustaining a serious injury that required surgery with a 50/50 chance of being unable to walk an Ashfield District Council officer has won the Inspirational Colleague of the Year award at the 2021 Housing Heroes.
Matthew Pinning, principal officer responsive and voids, had to change his career path after his injury.
Coun Tom Hollis, cabinet member for Council and Social Housing, said "He has turned a disastrous and life changing position into a promising new career and is now aiding others to do the same.
"We are incredibly proud of him and how he is inspiring others who are in a similar position to not let their disabilities hinder their career prospects, or their self esteem.”
