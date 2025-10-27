After 140 years, unusual item returns home to Eastwood at the DH Lawrence Museum
Belonging to local legend Elizabeth Bower, the scissors would have been used to deliver hundreds, if not thousands, of babies in the Eastwood area – including Lawrence and his younger sister, Ada.
The scissors now belong to the great grandson of Mrs Bower – who lives in Eastbourne – where they had previously been displayed in a museum.
But now, Mr Bower has very kindly allowed the scissors to return to Lawrence’s birthplace in Eastwood to be exhibited.
Coming from a family of 20 children, and with 19 of her own, Mrs Bower was the person to call upon for childbirths.
She was even mentioned by name in Lawrence’s novel Sons and Lovers, with Mrs Morel saying, ‘you might fetch Mrs Bower’, when she enters into labour.
It is likely that midwifes in this time would have had only one pair of umbilical cord scissors, although they were designed to come apart easily to allow for hygienic cleaning.
The Lawrence and Bower families links extend beyond midwifery, with Elizabeth Bower’s husband and Lawrence’s father, Arthur, working together as fellow Buttymen at Brinsley and then Moorgreen pit.
Carolyn Melbourne, museum and collections officer at the musuem, said: “I met with the owner of the scissors, who has numerous documents confirming the link between the Lawrence and the Bower families, including a letter from Lawrence’s niece, Peggy Needham.
"Upon bringing the scissors to the museum and examining them in more detail, I found that the blade form, tips and construction confirm that they are indeed late 19th century umbilical scissors.
"I’m convinced the provenance is genuine.”