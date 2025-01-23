Affordable rent deemed suitable in Ashfield – unlike four in 10 areas across England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unlike many areas across England, affordable housing rent has been deemed suitable in Ashfield, a new study suggests.

Housing justice charity Shelter said the Government has prioritised investment in affordable homes and called for sustained investment in cheaper social housing instead.

It comes after the Government announced a £500m investment into the existing Affordable Homes Programme in the Autumn Budget, aimed at delivering up to 5,000 social and affordable homes.

Affordable housing rents in Ashfield are seen as better than many other areas of the UK. Photo: Getty Images

Analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows the median weekly affordable rent for a one-bed property in Ashfield is £101.

Meanwhile, the 25th percentile of weekly gross pay in the area is £394.

It means a person in Ashfield living in affordable housing and earning this wage will spend around 26 per cent of their income on rent.

The ONS deems an area 'affordable' if a private-renting household spends 30 per cent or less of their gross pay on rent.

Income from benefits was not included in Shelter's research as it is difficult to estimate.

Regardless of benefit income, the charity argued ‘affordable housing ought to be affordable to an individual in work without needing Government support via benefits’.

The research found 42 per cent of areas across England have 'unaffordable' affordable housing.

Such housing is most unaffordable in Lewes, East Sussex, at £798 a month – which represents 55 per cent of pay for the lowest quarter of local earners.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “For decades now we’ve been haemorrhaging social homes and instead of replacing them, money is instead being funnelled into so called 'affordable homes', which too often just aren’t affordable to people on low incomes."

Ms Neate added social housing represents ‘the only genuinely affordable housing’ and is ‘the only long-term solution to our housing emergency’ because rents are calculated with local incomes and are lower than private rents.

She called on the Government to include sustained investment in building new social homes in its upcoming Spring Spending Review.

Shelter's research shows social housing is affordable for individuals on low pay in 98 per cent of areas across England.

In Ashfield, those earning the 25th percentile wage will spend around 19 per cent of their gross income on a one-bed social rental property.

Sean Palmer, executive director at homeless charity St Mungo's, said: "We all know there is a housing crisis – it has a real impact on our clients, pushing people into homelessness and extending the period people continue to suffer."

She added that the Government's target of building 90,000 social homes per year ‘"is fundamental to resolving the housing and the homelessness crisis’.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "We will deliver 1.5m homes as part of our Plan for Change including the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation.

"We have asked Homes England to maximise the number of social rent homes delivered, and future new investment will also prioritise this."