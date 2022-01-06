Adventurous Eastwood schoolgirl set for epic mountain hike to raise funds for animals

Megan is planning to climb Mount Snowdon in March to raise cash for Brinsley Animal Rescue.

Megan Stammers-Bennett, who is just six years old, is set to hike up Mount Snowdon in Wales this March and hopes the community will help her to raise funds along the way.

The determined youngster was inspired to launch her own fundraiser after being moved by a sad story posted by charity Brinsley Animal Rescue on social media.

Mum Kelly Stammers-Bennett said: “We had Covid in November and while we were sat at home thinking, she decided she wanted to do something to help others.

Megan's close friend Sophia Frith will also be taking part in the fundraising challenge.

“I follow Brinsley Animal Rescue on Facebook and we saw that they had been looking after a hedgehog that had been injured after having acid poured on it.

“Megan was really upset and couldn’t understand why anyone would do that. She’s a massive animal fan.

“She had lots of questions about how they help the animals there. And after telling her all about fundraising, Megan decided she wanted to try and raise £100 for the charity.”

Adventurous Megan, who is in year two at Lawrence View Primary School, had climbed a mountain once before in Scotland and suggested climbing an even bigger one as a way to raise the cash.

“She’s a determined little lady is Megan,” mum Kelly added.

"She’s a real girly girl but she’s not afraid to get stuck in with things. If she’s determined to do something she’ll just get on with it and do it.

“We went on holiday to Greece not long ago and she was doing parasailing and everything – she’ll just give everything a go. Who knows what she’ll be wanting to do when she’s older.”

The ambitious schoolgirl will climb the mountain alongside family members and close friend Sophia Frith, who is also passionate about the cause.

Mum Kelly added: “They’re both just animal mad and want to raise as much as they can.”

The family has set up a fundraising page for people to donate and, having already smashed the original £100 target, they are now hoping to raise £380 for the animal rescue.