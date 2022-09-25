Adventure Cinema returns to Notts venues with spooktacular Hallowe'en screenings this October

Hocus Pocus is just one of the movies being shown by Adventure Cinema this Hallowe'en.

Following its most successful summer 2022 season, Adventure Cinema has announced 39 outdoor cinema screenings in 13 nationwide locations including Newstead Abbey and Wollaton Hall in Nottinghamshire.

Whether under the magical stars in breathtaking National Trust sites or gorgeous country estates, Adventure Cinema promises an enchanting Hallowe’en experience for friends and families this October.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.adventurecinema.co.uk

Go along and enjoy an outdoor movie this Hallowe'en with Adventure Cinema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who love a little witchcraft on Hallowe’en, Adventure Cinema will host screenings of American fantasy Hocus Pocus (Newstead Abbey, October 26/Wollaton Hall, October 27). Almost 30-years-old and starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, it's the perfect screening for younger audiences and those who love a Disney movie.

Stepping up the scare factor, Adventure Cinema will also offer two cult-classics, with screenings of vampire filled The Lost Boys (Newstead Abbey, October 25) - with its famous soundtrack, along with psychological horror The Shining, starring Jack Nicholson. The tour will also include a one-off screening of musical comedy horror The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Wollaton Hall, October 28).

This October, feel cosy wrapping up in the great British outdoors in one of Adventure Cinema’s unique and stunning locations. Whether looking to cosy up with hot drinks and snacks with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destinations also offer a variety of on-site food and drink options.

From witches to vampires, monsters and more, Adventure Cinema’s Hallowe’en extravaganza this October is not to be missed.

Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Cinema, commented: "After an incredible summer this year where we travelled all over the country to host Adventure Cinema’s biggest UK tour yet, we are so excited to be hosting a special run of Hallowe’en shows, partnering with 13 unique and wonderful locations. There is something for everyone, from the family friendly to scarier cult-classics for older audiences, we can’t wait to welcome those who love cinema and the great outdoors for a one-off Hallowe’en cinema experience.”