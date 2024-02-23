News you can trust since 1952
Additional £4m for highways with investment set for Mansfield and Ashfield roads

The County Hall Conservatives have announced an additional £4m investment in roads for 2024/25, with a series of Mansfield and Ashfield roads set to benefit from the funding boost.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT
Nottinghamshire Council will use the additional funding to resurface A and B roads in the area, as part of their highways capital programme.

Roads on the list for our area include: A60 south of West Notts College in Mansfield, B6020 Diamond Avenue in Kirkby, Kirkby Road in Ravenshead, and Sutton Road in Kirkby.

Coun Ben Bradley MP said: “Highways is an area that we know needs a lot of work, we know that it’s a massive priority for our residents and today we’re announcing major additional investment.

B6018 Sutton Road in Kirkby is one of the listed roads set to benefit from additional council funding.B6018 Sutton Road in Kirkby is one of the listed roads set to benefit from additional council funding.
“The additional £4m uplift will allow us to deliver resurfacing and improvements over and above our normal capital programme, and later this spring, a further £1.5bn will come forward under the new Combined Authority for our transport infrastructure, enabling us to invest even more.”

Coun Neil Clarke, the cabinet member for transport and highways, read out a list of projects that will receive additional investment.

He said the focus will be on repairing busy main roads that are in urgent need of attention as identified by data.

Coun Clarke said: “Both the leader and I regularly lobby and urge government to support us with additional funding, these successful discussions have enabled us to invest an extra £4m in our roads.

“I must make it clear, this in no way detracts from the schedule of capital repair that takes place every year.

“This is in addition to the extensive scheduled programme which will be announced in the next few weeks.”

