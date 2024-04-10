Active for April: Seven ways to stay active in and around Mansfield this month

Active for April is bowel Cancer UK’s annual fundraising campaign and they’re asking you to do something active every day for the whole of April as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and get sponsored.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Apr 2024

Previously known as Step up for 30, Active for April is bowel Cancer UK’s annual fundraising campaign and they’re asking you to do something active every day for the whole of April as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month and get sponsored.

With this in mind, we thought we would suggest seven ways to stay active in Mansfield this April…

1. Join a gym

If you're looking to stay active this month, you might want to consider joining a gym to help you reach your fitness goals. Whether you're interested in starting a fitness journey for a good cause or simply want to make a positive lifestyle change, there are many gyms in the area that offer various facilities and workout sessions to suit your needs. We have Your Space Mansfield, TGS Gym Mansfield, Anytime Fitness, and Pure Gym. For leisure centre details, see https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/ Photo: Stevica Mrdja

2. Start your running journey

Why not start your running journey in local parks across the Mansfield area? If you need support with your running, there are several groups you can join, such as the Mansfield Harriers. This is a popular running group suitable for individuals aged 9 and above, which has been in operation for over a century. In September 1995, Berry Hill A.C. and Mansfield Running Club merged to form the Mansfield Harriers and Athletic Club. For more details on how you can become a part of this club, please visit https://www.mansfieldharriers.co.uk/get-involved/ Photo: Mansfield Harriers after racing the Podium 5K Photo: Mansfield Harriers

3. Start swimming

Water Meadows Leisure Complex and Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre have adult pools for wellness swims. Visit each leisure centre's website for details on swim times and weekly sessions. Photo: Water Meadows in Mansfield. Photo: Mansfield Council

4. Spring clean

Why not litter pick in the local area, or spring clean your house? It's a great way to be productive and burn calories in the process. Photo: Richard Ponter

