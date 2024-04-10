Active for April: Seven ways to stay active in and around Mansfield this month

2 . Start your running journey

Why not start your running journey in local parks across the Mansfield area? If you need support with your running, there are several groups you can join, such as the Mansfield Harriers. This is a popular running group suitable for individuals aged 9 and above, which has been in operation for over a century. In September 1995, Berry Hill A.C. and Mansfield Running Club merged to form the Mansfield Harriers and Athletic Club. For more details on how you can become a part of this club, please visit https://www.mansfieldharriers.co.uk/get-involved/ Photo: Mansfield Harriers after racing the Podium 5K Photo: Mansfield Harriers