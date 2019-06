An accident on the M1 has lead to the closure of two lanes on the northbound carriageway.

The lanes are closed between J26 for Nottingham, and J27 for Nottingham / Langley Mill.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 14:15 and 14:30.

Fire crews from Stockhill and Highfields are currently at the scene dealing with a road traffic collision.

UPDATE: All lanes now reopen, with some residual delays through the area.