Drivers being warned of an accident on the M1.

There was a crash on the M1 southbound exit slip at Tibshelf services this afternoon (Friday, May 31).

Pic: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Lane closures are understood to be in place as emergency services deal with the incident.

The incident is expected to clear around 1.15pm.

