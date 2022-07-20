Sir Nick Weller is currently the chief executive officer of the high-performing Dixons Academies Trust.

Sir Nick will start his new role with Academy Transformation Trust (ATT), which leads 21 academies across the country, in the East of England, the East Midlands, the West Midlands and the North West, on November 1.

Pat Beanland, the chair of Trustees at Academy Transformation Trust, said: “Sir Nick comes to us with a national reputation.

"He has been instrumental in leading Dixons to become one of the most respected multi-academy trusts in the country.

“We look forward to welcoming him and working with him as we continue to focus on transforming the lives of the children and young people we are privileged to serve.”

Sir Nick Weller said: “It has been a great privilege leading Dixons for the last 16 years.

"In this time, we have grown from one single academy to 15 schools across four cities. I am incredibly proud of everything that we have achieved together in our unwavering commitment to challenging educational and social disadvantage in the north.

“Academy Transformation Trust is a larger, strongly improving trust facing the challenges of a wider geographical spread.