So we have drawn up a special guide to things to do and places to go over the next few days, not just in Mansfield and Ashfield but also across the wider Nottinghamshire area.

Halloween is top of the bill at many of the district’s leading venues, most notably Mansfield Museum, Clumber Park, Rufford Abbey, Creswell Crags, White Post Farm and Newstead Abbey.

But the weekend also marks one of the most celebrated events of the year in Southwell, the Bramley Apple Festival. And Mansfield’s Palace Theatre has an action-packed few days coming up with tribute shows to superstars such as Abba, Queen and Simon and Garfunkel, plus a return to the disco world of the 1970s.

And dare we mention it, Christmas is also on the horizon. This weekend sees the launch of Mansfield District Council’s super Secret Santa Appeal, which runs until the end of November.

Please check the individual websites of each venue for admission prices and opening times.

Have a great Halloween weekend!

1. Launch of Christmas appeal Half-term and Halloween might be dominating, but the weekend also represents the launch of Mansfield District Council's Secret Santa community appeal.The initiative asks members of the public to donate a range of gifts at certain drop-off points to ensure needy families can enjoy their Christmas. Items, which must be new and unused, include board games, clothes, colouring books, hats and scarves, chocolates, biscuits, pyjamas, male grooming sets, socks and balls. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Abba tribute show Calling all you dancing queens out there! Saturday is your night to 'Thank You For The Music' because an Abba tribute show of that name is set to hit the stage at Mansfield's Palace Theatre. The smash-hit show features all the band's number one hits and combines their unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Make your own Halloween masks Half-term activities at Mansfield Musuem continue tomorrow (Thursday) with a session for the kids to make their own scary Halloween masks. The session, which runs from 10 am to 12 midday at the Leeming Street museum, is completely free and suitable for the whole family. There is no need to book. Just pop along. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Pumpkin festival at White Post There's nothing scary about a trip to White Post Farm in Farnsfield, but the centre is still marking Halloween with a pumpkin festival, which runs until Sunday. It's suitable for all children, who can pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, enjoy a creepy-crawly show and have a lesson at the broomstick school. Oh and don't forget their fancy dress! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales