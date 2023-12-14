News you can trust since 1952
Ian Godber's children were among a number of people made ill after consuming chocolate bought from a stall on Mansfield Market.

A YEAR IN PICTURES: Looking back at some of the key events in Mansfield and Ashfield from the second half of 2023

2023 has been a busy year in Mansfield and Ashfield, with national sporting events, celebrations and sad news.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 14th Dec 2023, 19:17 GMT

Here are some of the key moments between July and December 2023.

How many do you remember?

Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2023.

1. November 2023 - Merry Christmas

Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre

Fundraising launch for the Shining A Light mining sculpture in Mansfield. Rachel Carter, sculptor and Ann Donlan from the Shining A Light Mining Statue Working Group.

2. October 2023 - Shining a light

Fundraising launch for the Shining A Light mining sculpture in Mansfield. Rachel Carter, sculptor and Ann Donlan from the Shining A Light Mining Statue Working Group. Photo: Brian Eyre

Pudsey visits Healdswood infant and nursery school. Pudsey seen with reception pupils

3. November 2023 - Children in Need

Pudsey visits Healdswood infant and nursery school. Pudsey seen with reception pupils Photo: Brian Eyre

Visitors endured a Summer downpour at the outdoor cinema screenings at the Robin Hood Festival.

4. July 2023 - Robin Hood Festival

Visitors endured a Summer downpour at the outdoor cinema screenings at the Robin Hood Festival. Photo: Brian Eyre

