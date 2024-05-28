Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular nursery in Sutton has been lauded by Ofsted inspectors as “home from home” for children, who “enjoy their time” there.

Bright Stars Childcare Services Ltd, which runs the nursery on Brook Street, has been rated ‘Good’, both overall and in all four individual categories, after its first inspection by the education watchdog.

Those categories cover quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of children, personal development of children, and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Staff make sure children are provided with a wide range of interesting activities, both inside and outside, to support their learning,” the inspectors’ report said.

A typical scene at the Bright Stars nursery in Sutton, which has been rated 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Staff plan and implement a curriculum to help children build on their skills and gain new knowledge.

"Children have a very positive attitude to learning, and their communication and language development is supported very well. Babies learn new words, toddlers demonstrate their memory skills and older children engage in conversation with adults.

“Children enjoy their time at this welcoming, home-from-home nursery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bright Stars has 132 children, aged four and under, on its books. It employs 22 members of childcare staff and is open Mondays to Fridays (7.30 am to 5.30 pm).

The nursery in Sutton which is run by Bright Stars Childcare Services Ltd and has 132 children, aged four and under, on its books.

Ofsted found that staff “help children to develop their imaginative skills”, and “make sure their self-esteem and confidence are nurtured effectively”.

"They praise children on their attempts and perseverance during their play and learning,” the report went on. ”Staff provide clear messages about what is expected of children’s behaviour. Children spontaneously say please and thankyou during their play.

"Staff also identify children who require extra support. They work sensitively with parents and seek advice from external professionals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors reported that “staff help children learn and understand how to safely express their emotions”, while also “encouraging them to develop their independence skills” and “confidently manage their self-care needs”.

The partnership with parents was “strong” and they were kept “up to speed with with their child’s learning and development”.

The manager was also “clear on her role as designated safeguarding lead”, with staff regularly completing child protection training.