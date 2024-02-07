A walk down Ashville Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During Covid, when many care homes shut up shop for family visits, Ashmere Notts staff came up with the idea of a Covid secure wooden chalet in the theme of an old fashioned pub to allow much valued family visits to continue.

Soon after, realising the popularity of the aptly named Ashmere Arms, another chalet was erected next door to accommodate the growing number of visits being held in the pub. This time the chosen theme was of a tea room, which has now become known as the Ashmere Brew.

By now, the pub has drawn national attention and it features in the Human Rights Commission latest video report demonstrating where care homes have gone above and beyond to safeguard residents rights to visits during Covid times.

The care homes appealed for china donations to decorate the new tea room and were subsequently inundated with china sets, teddy collections, doll houses and even quaint furniture to finish off the traditional looking tea room. And following in the suit of the pub, the tea room soon became a popular feature amongst the residents of the Ashmere Notts Homes: Sutton Court, Sutton Manor and Sutton Lodge.

Seemingly now on a roll, staff have since added an ice cream shop, a BBQ and gazebo area and most recently, a nail and prosecco bar: Ashmere's nailed it! And their residents agree with this sentiment relishing in their weekly visits to the nail bar whilst sipping prosecco with their family and friends from the home.