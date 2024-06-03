Mansfield's St Peters School Nativity play in 1969.Mansfield's St Peters School Nativity play in 1969.
A star is born: 22 heart-warming pictures of Mansfield and Ashfield's kids starring in their school's nativity play - including St Peters School, Abbey Primary School, Morvern Park and Peafield Lane School

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:11 BST
The great pictures show infant schoolkids from across Mansfield and Ashfield enjoying their school’s nativity plays.

They are certainly occasions that these kids will remember long into adulthood.

Amongst the schools featured are Mansfield’s St Peters School nativity in 1969, Abbey Primary School, Kirkby’s Morvern Park and Peafield Lane School in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you can recognise.

Northfield Primary School's Foundation Unit perform a nativity in 2011,

1. Northfield Primary School

Northfield Primary School's Foundation Unit perform a nativity in 2011, Photo: Anne Shelley

Abbey Prinary School's Year 2 nativity.

2. Abbey Primary School

Abbey Prinary School's Year 2 nativity. Photo: Roger Grayson

Abbey Prinary School's Year 1 perform a nativity.

3. Abbey Prinary School

Abbey Prinary School's Year 1 perform a nativity. Photo: Roger Grayson

Abbey Primary School's foundation nativity in 2011.

4. Abbey Prinary School

Abbey Primary School's foundation nativity in 2011. Photo: Roger Grayson

