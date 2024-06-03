They are certainly occasions that these kids will remember long into adulthood.
Amongst the schools featured are Mansfield’s St Peters School nativity in 1969, Abbey Primary School, Kirkby’s Morvern Park and Peafield Lane School in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Take a look and see if there is anyone you can recognise.
You can enjoy plenty more content from Mansfield and Ashfield, here.
1. Northfield Primary School
Northfield Primary School's Foundation Unit perform a nativity in 2011, Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Abbey Primary School
Abbey Prinary School's Year 2 nativity. Photo: Roger Grayson
3. Abbey Prinary School
Abbey Prinary School's Year 1 perform a nativity. Photo: Roger Grayson
4. Abbey Prinary School
Abbey Primary School's foundation nativity in 2011. Photo: Roger Grayson