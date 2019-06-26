A new bakery packed with pastry and cakes has opened in Mansfield

A new bakery has opened on Stockwell Gate - and it's already proved a hit with customers.

Sweet and Savoury opened its doors to pastry and bread lovers on June 8, with people queuing to buy bread, buns, donuts and hot drinks.

Bart Tomaszewski

The already popular bakery on Stockwell Gate sold out of all products on Saturday June 15.

Bart Tomaszewski who owns the bakery, was pleased at the response from customers on the launch of his shop.

"There is a need for these kind of products in Mansfield, and we've had no negative comments so far," said Bart, a former architect and designer of staircases.

The bakery specialises in Polish baked goods, such as spelt bread, Pur Pur bread, and sourdough rye bread.

Sweet and Savoury, on Stockwell Gate

There are plenty of treats for your sweet tooth, like giant jaffa doughnuts, Spanish doughnuts, custard pastries and apple buns.

Bart, who has lived in various areas of Mansfield over the last seven years, says most of the bread is made by hand.

All produce is freshly baked each morning by three bakeries in the area.

"Solvakia, Slovenia, Lithuania, all have similar food cultures to Poland, and our donuts are based on the same recipe used in Poland since medieval times.

"We have healthy breads with omega three and misfit bread which uses no yeast or flour - only egg, water, salt and seeds.

"We trialled our products, so we now sell what our customers have chosen."

The bakery is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 5pm, and Sundays 9am-2pm.

You can see their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/SweetSavouryUK/