Christmas enthusiasts on a Mansfield street are back with a fantastic light display in aid of two local charities in the area.

In a tradition which has been running for more than 15 years, Paddock Close, Mansfield, has been transformed into a winter wonderland in aid of two local charities as part of an annual fundraiser in the community.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Charity and John Eastwood Hospice are this year’s chosen charities.

Mansfield Wildlife Rescue is based in Pleasley Vale and aims to help and protect wildlife in the surrounding area.

And John Eastwood Hospice provides support and care for terminally ill patients and their families.

Due to the rising cost-of-living some Paddock Close residents decided not to take part in the Christmas light display last year.

Organisers said it was a “difficult decision” but are pleased to return with a “bigger and brighter” display this year.

The tradition began with Rob Taylor’s property as “the centre piece” on the street with other residents following suit.

In previous years, residents have raised thousands of pounds for both local and national causes.

A Crowdfunding page has been set up by resident Nicola Lucis with a target of £3,500 at https://shorturl.at/txzBP

Commenting on the fundraiser, Louisa Black said: “Thank you for choosing the hospice, they looked after my Mum – and us – so well last year.”

Jenny Timson shared her support for the fundraiser.

She said: “Good luck – hope you reach your target for two great charities.”

And Lyn Evans said: “Keep up the great work. Love your light show.”