Stock Giant on West Gate, Mansfield, opened in September last year, replacing Stock Monster, after the discount firm when into adminstration.

A statement says: “We are working hard to try and secure another location in the town as we enjoy serving the people of Mansfield and being part of the local community.

The store is on West Gate, Mansfield.

"Our other stores will continue to trade as normal and you can find us in various locations throughout the county.

"Your nearest stores are Sutton in Ashfield (Idlewells Centre) and Worksop (Priory Shopping Centre).

"Thank you for your custom and hope to see you shopping in our other stores.”