A look back at Wellow Maypole celebrations through the years

During the events the new May Queen is crowned as well as aypole dancing and many other attractions.

This year’s Wellow Maypole Celebrations are taking place on Monday, May 26, from noon to 5pm.

The event will include the crowning of the May Queen, maypole dancing, Punch and Judy, live music, morris dancing, food and drink stalls, and much more.

1 . Wellow Maypole celebrations Crowds gathered to see the May Queen crowned Photo: Dik Allison

2 . Wellow Maypole celebrations Last year's May Queen was crowned by retiring May Queen Charlotte Baugh Photo: JOY ALLISON

3 . Wellow Maypole celebrations Last year's May Queen Evie Hollingworth Photo: JOY ALLISON

4 . Wellow Maypole celebrations The children's procession from St Swithin's church Photo: Dik Allison