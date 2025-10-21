Halloween - Things to make with pumpkin

A look back at people celebrating Halloween in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:29 BST
With Halloween fast approaching we have decided to take a look back at people celebrating the spooky season in Mansfield and Ashfield.

From fancy dress to pumpkin picking Halloween has a range of activities for people to enjoy.

Take a look at these photos from 2014 to 2019.

Do you recognise anyone?

Riley, 4, and his 18 month old brother, Cody show no fear at their Halloween spectacular, created by their dad Lee and sister Jaidie-Leigh, 11.

1. Vale Road Halloween Spectacular

Riley, 4, and his 18 month old brother, Cody show no fear at their Halloween spectacular, created by their dad Lee and sister Jaidie-Leigh, 11. Photo: Anne Shelley

Ghosts and ghouls awaiting visitors to Southwell Lane, Kirkby on Halloween.

2. Southwell Lane

Ghosts and ghouls awaiting visitors to Southwell Lane, Kirkby on Halloween. Photo: Anne Shelley

Newstead Abbey Halloween activities, mask making, Scarlet Spate with Grandma Carol Foster

3. Newstead Abbey Halloween activities

Newstead Abbey Halloween activities, mask making, Scarlet Spate with Grandma Carol Foster Photo: jason chadwick

Back l-r Hayley Mason, manager, Katie Morris, Amanda Lee, manager, Laura Penny, Kelly Graham. Front l-r Kara Bartlett, Tiffany Mills and Sarah Alberry.

4. Halloween fancy dress at Specsavers

Back l-r Hayley Mason, manager, Katie Morris, Amanda Lee, manager, Laura Penny, Kelly Graham. Front l-r Kara Bartlett, Tiffany Mills and Sarah Alberry. Photo: Lizzi Lathrop

