A look back at nine Mansfield stories that made the October headlines in the last decade

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:22 BST
We are entering a new month and new season as autumn is now upon so we have decided to take a look through the Chad’s archives to bring you some stories from October’s gone by.

From flooding, Halloween fundraising to park renovations, it has been a packed couple of years.

We have taken a look back at what happened in October over the years, including Storm Babet

Licensee's Sandra Ross and David Hemmings of The Nell Gwyn Public House in Mansfield prepared for a Halloween fundraiser on October 31, 2009 in aid of The March For Mansfield Heroes Appeal

October 2023 saw Storm Babet cause devastation as areas across the country, including Mansfield, flooded.

Rainworth Open Space beside Third Avenue on Southwell Road East received new equipment in 2013 thanks to a £60,000 refurbishment by Mansfield District Council.

