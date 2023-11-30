News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

A look back at Mansfield's Christmas light switch on in 2019

This year the Christmas lights in Mansfield were turned on by Number 1 hitmaker Tinchy Stryder – but who was there in 2019?
By Shelley Marriott
Published 30th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:24 GMT

We have taken a look through our archives to bring you some photos of the Christmas light switch on in 2019.

The festivities included a firework display, an appearance of the Pantomime stars, live entertainment and a visit from Santa himself who helped switch on the lights.

Were you there?

Did you go to this year’s Christmas Lights Switch On?

The crowds are ready

1. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2019

The crowds are ready Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Santa helped turn on the Christmas lights

2. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2019

Santa helped turn on the Christmas lights Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Pictured are Anita Coe, Ian Shawcroft and Isaac Shawcroft, nine

3. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2019

Pictured are Anita Coe, Ian Shawcroft and Isaac Shawcroft, nine Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Stars of the Panto invited children up on stage

4. Mansfield Christmas lights switch on 2019

Stars of the Panto invited children up on stage Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield