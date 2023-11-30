A look back at Mansfield's Christmas light switch on in 2019
This year the Christmas lights in Mansfield were turned on by Number 1 hitmaker Tinchy Stryder – but who was there in 2019?
By Shelley Marriott
We have taken a look through our archives to bring you some photos of the Christmas light switch on in 2019.
The festivities included a firework display, an appearance of the Pantomime stars, live entertainment and a visit from Santa himself who helped switch on the lights.
Were you there?
Did you go to this year’s Christmas Lights Switch On?
