A look back at Mansfield celebrating Armed Forces Day

Back in 2023 more than 14,000 people came together to honour and celebrate the brave men and women of our Armed Forces at the annual Mansfield Armed Forces Day.

This years event will be an Armed Forces ‘Mansfield Town Show’ at Mansfield's Market Square, hosted by the Royal Air Force, from 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27.

This free event will transform Mansfield’s Market Square into a hub of military equipment, personnel, adventure, and discovery.

Whether you are a military enthusiast, a curious explorer, or simply seeking a fun family outing, this event offers something for everyone.

Attendees can explore military equipment and test their reflexes in high-energy sports challenges.

This is a unique opportunity to experience the Armed Forces up close, participate in interactive activities, and meet the individuals behind the uniforms.

