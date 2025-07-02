A look back at Mansfield celebrating Armed Forces Day

By Shelley Marriott
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:46 BST
Ahead of the free Armed Forces event in Mansfield later this month we have decided to take a look back at past Armed Forces Day celebrations.

Back in 2023 more than 14,000 people came together to honour and celebrate the brave men and women of our Armed Forces at the annual Mansfield Armed Forces Day.

This years event will be an Armed Forces ‘Mansfield Town Show’ at Mansfield's Market Square, hosted by the Royal Air Force, from 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27.

This free event will transform Mansfield’s Market Square into a hub of military equipment, personnel, adventure, and discovery.

Whether you are a military enthusiast, a curious explorer, or simply seeking a fun family outing, this event offers something for everyone.

Attendees can explore military equipment and test their reflexes in high-energy sports challenges.

This is a unique opportunity to experience the Armed Forces up close, participate in interactive activities, and meet the individuals behind the uniforms.

The Bluebird Belles pose for a photo in Mansfield Market Place.

1. Armed Forces Day

The Bluebird Belles pose for a photo in Mansfield Market Place. Photo: Mansfield BID

Photo Sales
A full-size Spitfire plane was featured in the market place.

2. Armed Forces Day

A full-size Spitfire plane was featured in the market place. Photo: Mansfield BID

Photo Sales
There was live music from the Ashby ‘little’ Big Band.

3. Armed Forces Day

There was live music from the Ashby ‘little’ Big Band. Photo: Mansfield BID

Photo Sales
The Bluebird Belles entertained the crowds.

4. Armed Forces Day

The Bluebird Belles entertained the crowds. Photo: Richard J Tempest Mitchell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Armed ForcesMansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice