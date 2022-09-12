A look back at how the Mansfield and Ashfield communities celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
In June this year celebrations lit up towns and villages across Mansfield and Ashfield as the area toasted the Queen’s 70th anniversary.
By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:51 pm
Communities pulled out all the stops to give families a memorable four-day bank holiday weekend, with beacon lighting ceremonies, street parties galore, picnics and beer festivals.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning monarch and sadly passed away on Thursday, September 8.
