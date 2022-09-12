News you can trust since 1952
The Platinum Jubilee street party at The Oaklands.

A look back at how the Mansfield and Ashfield communities celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

In June this year celebrations lit up towns and villages across Mansfield and Ashfield as the area toasted the Queen’s 70th anniversary.

By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:51 pm

Communities pulled out all the stops to give families a memorable four-day bank holiday weekend, with beacon lighting ceremonies, street parties galore, picnics and beer festivals.

Here are a selection of photos from the events which took place across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning monarch and sadly passed away on Thursday, September 8.

1. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Beer drinkers Ivan Marlow and Rob Reader enjoying the festivities at Pleasley beer festival.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Residents on Harworth Close celebrating Her Majesty's 70-year milestone on the throne.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Residents on Harworth Close held their very own street party. Pictured are Gary Bailey, Yasmin Malchrzak and Thomas Tatton.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Cream teas were served up at the Oaklands complex to celebrate the occasion.

Photo: Brian Eyre

