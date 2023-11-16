News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

A look back at Children in Need celebrations in Mansfield ahead of this year's fundraiser

Ahead of BBC’s Children in Need tomorrow (Friday, November 17) we have taken a look back through our archives to bring you some photos from the celebrations in 2019.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT

The BBC fundraising event has been running since 1927.

The first event saw a BBC radio broadcast appeal for children raising more than £1,300 for four children’s charities in the UK.

We would love to hear about anything you’re doing to support Children in Need this year so send us your photos.

More information can be found at www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

The dancers from Queen Elizabeth School school drop into the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to perform as part of their Dance Dash fundraiser for Children in Need

1. Children in Need 2019

The dancers from Queen Elizabeth School school drop into the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to perform as part of their Dance Dash fundraiser for Children in Need Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The dancers from Queen Elizabeth School school drop into the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to perform as part of their Dance Dash fundraiser for Children in Need

2. Children in Need 2019

The dancers from Queen Elizabeth School school drop into the Four Seasons Shopping Centre to perform as part of their Dance Dash fundraiser for Children in Need Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Louie Rogers gets the full treatment from Lucy, Mehmet, Suleyman and Osman at Efe Barbers

3. Children in Need 2019

Louie Rogers gets the full treatment from Lucy, Mehmet, Suleyman and Osman at Efe Barbers Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Staff at the Othodontic Practice dressing up for Children in Need

4. Children in Need 2019

Staff at the Othodontic Practice dressing up for Children in Need Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BBCChildren in NeedMansfield