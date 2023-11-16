A look back at Children in Need celebrations in Mansfield ahead of this year's fundraiser
Ahead of BBC’s Children in Need tomorrow (Friday, November 17) we have taken a look back through our archives to bring you some photos from the celebrations in 2019.
By Shelley Marriott
The BBC fundraising event has been running since 1927.
The first event saw a BBC radio broadcast appeal for children raising more than £1,300 for four children’s charities in the UK.
We would love to hear about anything you’re doing to support Children in Need this year so send us your photos.
More information can be found at www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.
