A French bulldog cafe is set to open in Mansfield Town Centre

Fans of French Bulldogs are in for a treat when a new cafe opens in Mansfield Town Centre.

The cafe on Toothill Lane will welcome all small dog breeds, but it's the friendly, stubborn French Bulldogs that has captured owners Arran Hoblin and Liam Giles' hearts.

Frenchie Frenchie is due to open on November 2, and will offer plenty of fun and hand-made food for you and your four-legged friend.

Although pop-up French Bulldog Cafes have taken place in Birmingham, Leeds and London, Frenchie Frenchie will be the first permanent cafe of its kind in the UK.

Featuring a selfie bar, pawsecco bar, a doggie bakery and a pooch play area, the cafe is a place for pets and their owners to meet and socialise.

Mr Giles and his partner, Arran Hoblin were inspired to open Frenchie Frenchie as they loved the idea of being able to take their French Bulldog Penny to a cafe, but nowhere offered the atmosphere they were looking for.

Frenchie Frenchie will offer a wide range of drinks for your beloved pet, including puppachinos, pawsecco, ChamPAWS, herbal tea, doggy hot chocolate and more.

And if your pooch gets hungry, they will be spoilt for choice with a doggy bakery offering cakes, doggy donuts, and even popcorn.

Your pup can burn off their treats with a special play area, complete with ball pit and soft toys.

Mr Hoblin said: "We've got a French Bulldog, Penny, who we love to bits.

"We realised there's nowhere to really take your dogs to have a drink and a bit of a pamper, and that's what we wanted to do.

"We are so excited, the response online has already been amazing, we've been overwhelmed with people saying they want to come and visit."​

The grand opening 'pawty' will be held on Saturday November 2, and details are currently being finalised.

You can buy tickets here: frenchiefrenchie.co.uk

Your Chad will be heading down to Frenchie Frenchie ahead of the opening to bring you a sneak peek of the exciting new venue.

For more information, visit: facebook.com/ukfrenchiefrenchie/

