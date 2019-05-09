A former soldier from Ollerton in the running for a North Nottinghamshire Business Women Award

A former British soldier who left the army after serving for 10 years and retrained in civilian life as a beauty technician has been nominated in the 2019 North Nottinghamshire Business Women Awards.

Rebecca Hood from Ollerton, served in the British Army for 10 years in the Adjutant General's Corps (AGC) as a Defence Instructor, before retraining in civilian life as an eyelash technician and head trainer for a global eyelash brand.

Six months ago Rebecca set up a new business, RH Lash, Brow and Makeup Academy, which is a newly fledged beauty academy with its own line of false eyelashes, based at East Drayton, Nottinghamshire.

The company is focused on giving beauticians the best start to their career and offers one and two-day accredited courses which have been custom built by Rebecca, based on her experience and training skills in various salons.

Despite being newly opened, the RH Lash, Brow & Makeup Academy has created a loyal client base and dedicated following for beauticians looking to be trained in eyelash and eyebrow treatments.

The business has now been nominated in the Hair, Beauty & Style Award category at this year’s North Notts Business Women Awards, taking place on Friday, July 12, at the Retford Town Hall.

Rebecca said: “I’m thrilled to have been nominated for a North Notts Business Women Award, but also very surprised! It’s nice to know that so many people are supporting my business and have recognised my passion for providing the highest quality products as well as training up-and-coming beauticians.

“I’m really grateful for the nomination and I’m now calling on my clients, friends and family to get behind me once again and vote for RH Lash, Brow & Makeup Academy to win the Hair, Beauty & Style Award."

RH Lash, Brow & Makeup Academy is one of 10 businesses contending for a place as a finalist in the Hair, Beauty & Style Award category.

The public vote is now open and will close at midnight on Friday, May 31. Once all the votes are in, the four firms receiving the highest number of votes in each category will be announced as finalists in the 2019 North Notts Business Women Awards.

To vote for RH Lash, Brow & Makeup Academy, visit: www.nnbwawards.weebly.com/vote-now.html.

The North Notts Business Women awards were created in 2016 to celebrate successful businesswomen from across the region.

To find out more about the North Notts Business Women Awards, visit www.nnbwawards.weebly.com.

To find out more about RH Lash, Brow and Makeup Academy, visit www.rebeccahoodslashacademy.com.