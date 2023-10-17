A family affair: Nottinghamshire dementia home unites five generations for unique birthday celebration

A specialist dementia nursing home in Nottinghamshire helped celebrate the special birthday of one of its family members — with three of her children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild working within the care community.

Jean Gregory from Wren Hall in Selston, celebrated her 91st birthday surrounded by friends and family — five of whom work at the home and span four generations. Recently becoming a great-great-grandmother, Jean’s family now extends into a fifth generation bringing a true family feeling and community spirit to the celebrations at the Nottingham Road home.

Affectionately known as "Little Mamma" and "Hurricane Jean" by friends in the village, Jean moved to Wren Hall in 2021, to benefit from the specialist care the team offers.

At 21-years-old, Jean married her late husband Timothy and was happily married for 45 years. Working part-time in a bakery and soap factory, Jean’s main responsibility was looking after her big family, which included nine children, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and, most recently, a great-great-grandchild. Jean was used to big families being the eldest of 18 children herself.

Jean celebrating her 91st birthday

Penny Haney, Jean’s daughter and assistant practitioner at Wren Hall, said: “My mother has always been the heart of our family, and it was so heartwarming to see her surrounded by her loved ones on her birthday. We’re grateful to be able to celebrate another year with my mum, and we’re one of the lucky families that now extends into five generations.”

As well as being surrounded by relatives, Jean enjoyed a birthday afternoon tea with other members of the Wren Hall community, all of whom were keen to help make Jean’s day as special as possible.

Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside in the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.