A blue sapphire celebration: Married couple at Nottinghamshire home celebrate 65th anniversary
Roy and Brenda from Wren Hall, Selston, married 65 years ago in 1958 and as they celebrated the significant milestone in their relationship, the pair have been reflecting over the past six decades.
The couple first met at a local hotel at a time when everyone knew each other. Brenda joked and said: “Roy wasn’t my first choice but I was attracted to his appearance — he was well dressed and quite handsome, and he even brought me a few drinks!”
Aside from raising two children together, Roy and Brenda’s spare time was spent enjoying walks outdoors, singing, dancing, watching John Wayne films and quiz games. Their family now includes four granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
Speaking fondly of their time together, Brenda said: “When Roy came out of the national service we bought a new semi-detached house at Sawley for £1995 and had a very happy life. The hardest and most challenging part of our marriage was when Roy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but I love him all the same, even 65 years on.”
Anita Astle MBE, owner and manager of Wren Hall, said: “We are delighted to help celebrate Roy and Brenda's blue sapphire wedding anniversary, and to be a part of their journey. Their story reminds us all that a strong partnership is built on a foundation of giving and taking, and is something we can all apply into our own relationships."
Reminiscence is crucial for individuals living with dementia as it helps to offer a bridge to their past, evoke emotional connections, and stimulate cognitive function. Sharing memories also helps to maintain a sense of identity and contributes to maintaining independence and an enhanced quality of life.
Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside in the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.