A big start to the Big Notts Survey - have your say

The survey, which closes on September 19, is part of a conversation the County Council is having with its communities to understand their priorities as we recover from the pandemic, plus their hopes and concerns for the next 10 years and beyond.

The feedback will be central to the council’s ambitious new Council Plan which will be published this autumn.

The Big Notts Survey closes on September 19

All residents are able to take part by completing the online survey, or by picking-up a printed copy from all county libraries, Children’s Centres and other council buildings.

Alternative versions of the survey are also available online which have been prepared specifically for Nottinghamshire businesses and for young people.

Later this month all Nottinghamshire households will receive a leaflet through the post explaining more about the Big Notts Survey and how they can get involved.

Councillor Ben Bradley MP, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We are delighted by such an early positive response to the Big Notts Survey, and I would like to thank each and every resident who has already taken the time to complete this short but important survey.

“But there is still plenty of time for everyone to take part and we want to hear from every part of the county, from all ages and from those we don’t usually hear from.”

Coun Bradley continued: “This summer we are also having in-depth conversations with a range of different groups in our communities that use our services.

“The versions of the survey tailored to businesses and young people are part of this, so we can dig deeper and truly understand their worries and their vision for a better future Nottinghamshire.”