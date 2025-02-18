91-year-old Clipstone woman escapes home blaze

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Feb 2025, 17:29 GMT
Emergency services responded to a house fire in Kings Clipstone on Sunday (February 16).

Fire crews from Mansfield, Edwinstowe and Warsop Fire Station were swiftly on scene after reports of the fire on Archway Road following a call at 3.17pm.

A 91-year-old woman had evacuated the property upon the arrival of the fire service.

She is currently in hospital and thankfully in a stable condition.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. .
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service. .

The fire is still under investigation, and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are working with Nottinghamshire Police, where they will continue to determine the cause of this incident.

Station manager and fire investigator, Richard Booth, said: “We urge the communities of Nottinghamshire to check in on their loved ones, particularly older relatives or those who may be more vulnerable, to ensure they are safe from fire at home.

“If you’re concerned about first safety in your home, or anyone else’s, then you can refer for a free Safe and Well Visit using the online home safety checker.

“Safe and Well Visits will give occupants tailored advice on how to reduce risks, improve fire safety, and ensure that homes are equipped with necessary precautions – after all, we are here to help and keep Nottinghamshire safe.”

