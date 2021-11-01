The National Fitness Awards, which take place on November 26, recognise achievement and excellence in the health and fitness industry.

And 75-year-old Wendy Ince has beaten hundreds of nominations to be named in the final five in the member achievement category after being nominated by the team at Mansfield’s Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex.

She was nominated by the team at her gym for raising money for charity by completing a nine-hour rowing marathon using one of the machines at the centre, raising more than £2,000 for coronavirus emergency charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy on the rowing machine at Water Meadows

Rowing for nine hours is plenty for someone at any age, but Wendy is a sprightly 75, who only started using a gym in 2018, following a referral from her GP.

Darren Kissane, Water Meadows facility manager, said: “We’re very proud of Wendy at the centre and it’s amazing news that she’s up for a national award.

"She is the perfect example of someone benefiting from the Water Meadows experience.

"She was nervous about attending a gym back in 2018, but our team quickly put her at ease, and she now trains five days a week.”

Wendy, who lives in Mansfield, near Woodhouse Road, said: “I was very pleased to be nominated but never expected to make the final, so this is a very pleasant surprise.

“I’d like to wish the best of luck to the other shortlisted people.

“I’d also like to say few words of thanks to the Water Meadows team – the support from Carl Smith at the gym has been great, and the people in reception give me a warm welcome every day, everyone is so friendly.

“I feel so much better in myself since I started exercising regularly.

"When I started, my metabolism was that of a 75-year-old; it’s now down to 59.”

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, said: “What a fantastic achievement for Wendy.

“She is a real inspiration for showing how a few changes in lifestyle can make huge difference to a person’s quality of life – and in Wendy’s case to the lives of others, too, with her fundraising efforts.

“We wish her every success in the final and will be rooting for her all the way.”