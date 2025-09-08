7 movies you've never heard of that were made in Mansfield

While it’s true that Hollywood has often come calling to Nottinghamshire for locations – Wollaton Hall starring in Batman for example – Mansfield has not usually been the location of choice for big blockbusters.
But that doesn’t mean the town hasn’t starred on the silver screen – albeit in this case in some movies you’ve probably not heard of.
However, one on this list did star Oscar-winning A-list star Jack Palance so the sprinkling of Tinseltown stardust has touched this little part of Nottinghamshire.
Have you seen any of the films on this list?
