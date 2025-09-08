7 movies you've never heard of that were made in Mansfield

While it’s true that Hollywood has often come calling to Nottinghamshire for locations – Wollaton Hall starring in Batman for example – Mansfield has not usually been the location of choice for big blockbusters.

But that doesn’t mean the town hasn’t starred on the silver screen – albeit in this case in some movies you’ve probably not heard of.

However, one on this list did star Oscar-winning A-list star Jack Palance so the sprinkling of Tinseltown stardust has touched this little part of Nottinghamshire.

Have you seen any of the films on this list?

1 . Hawk The Slayer - 1980 Oscar winner Jack Palance starred in this fantasy adventure filmed in Mansfield about a man seeks to defeat his evil brother who has taken a nun hostage. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Black Goat - 2025 The woods around Mansfield become the woods around the mysterious town of Blackwood Falls for this darkly comic folk horror. Photo: Other Photo Sales

3 . West Notts College This version of Shakespeare's classic play was filmed at West Notts College. Photo: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales