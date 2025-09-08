These seven films were all made in Mansfield. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
7 movies you've never heard of that were made in Mansfield

By John Smith
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:39 BST
Lights, camera, Mansfield!

While it’s true that Hollywood has often come calling to Nottinghamshire for locations – Wollaton Hall starring in Batman for example – Mansfield has not usually been the location of choice for big blockbusters.

But that doesn’t mean the town hasn’t starred on the silver screen – albeit in this case in some movies you’ve probably not heard of.

However, one on this list did star Oscar-winning A-list star Jack Palance so the sprinkling of Tinseltown stardust has touched this little part of Nottinghamshire.

Have you seen any of the films on this list?

Oscar winner Jack Palance starred in this fantasy adventure filmed in Mansfield about a man seeks to defeat his evil brother who has taken a nun hostage.

1. Hawk The Slayer - 1980

Oscar winner Jack Palance starred in this fantasy adventure filmed in Mansfield about a man seeks to defeat his evil brother who has taken a nun hostage. Photo: Getty Images

The woods around Mansfield become the woods around the mysterious town of Blackwood Falls for this darkly comic folk horror.

2. Black Goat - 2025

The woods around Mansfield become the woods around the mysterious town of Blackwood Falls for this darkly comic folk horror. Photo: Other

This version of Shakespeare's classic play was filmed at West Notts College. Photo: Submitted

3. West Notts College

This version of Shakespeare's classic play was filmed at West Notts College. Photo: Submitted Photo: Submitted

Another horror film who's makers used Mansfield for filming locations.

4. This Changed Earth - 2011

Another horror film who's makers used Mansfield for filming locations. Photo: Other

