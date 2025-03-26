Which Mansfield barbers are the most popular with people in the town? Photo: Otherplaceholder image
Which Mansfield barbers are the most popular with people in the town? Photo: Other

7 Mansfield barbers that scored top five-star ratings on Google Reviews

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:13 BST
Which Mansfield barbers are a cut above the rest?

Like most towns in the UK, there are plenty of barbers shops popping up on the town centre streets.

We all like to look our best and thanks to Google Reviews, we have been able to analyse which barbers are the most popular with Mansfield folk.

These are seven Mansfield barbers that score the top 5.0 five-star rating according to the reivews.

Moon's Barber Shop, Bridge Street, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "Best barbers in town! Awesome atmosphere and super-friendly staff."

1. Moon's Barber Shop

Moon's Barber Shop, Bridge Street, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "Best barbers in town! Awesome atmosphere and super-friendly staff." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The New Town Barbers, Clumber Street, Mansfield. A reviewer said: "Absolutely brilliant and very professional."

2. The New Town Barbers

The New Town Barbers, Clumber Street, Mansfield. A reviewer said: "Absolutely brilliant and very professional." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Safa Barber, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: One reviewer said: "My experience at this salon was exceptional."

3. Safa Barber

Safa Barber, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: One reviewer said: "My experience at this salon was exceptional." Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Forest Town Barbershop, Clipstone Road West, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "Great prices, great service and a top bloke."

4. Forest Town Barbershop

Forest Town Barbershop, Clipstone Road West, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "Great prices, great service and a top bloke." Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice