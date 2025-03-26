7 Mansfield barbers that scored top five-star ratings on Google Reviews

Like most towns in the UK, there are plenty of barbers shops popping up on the town centre streets.
We all like to look our best and thanks to Google Reviews, we have been able to analyse which barbers are the most popular with Mansfield folk.
These are seven Mansfield barbers that score the top 5.0 five-star rating according to the reivews.
1. Moon's Barber Shop
Moon's Barber Shop, Bridge Street, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "Best barbers in town! Awesome atmosphere and super-friendly staff." Photo: Google
2. The New Town Barbers
The New Town Barbers, Clumber Street, Mansfield. A reviewer said: "Absolutely brilliant and very professional." Photo: Google
3. Safa Barber
Safa Barber, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield: One reviewer said: "My experience at this salon was exceptional." Photo: Other
4. Forest Town Barbershop
Forest Town Barbershop, Clipstone Road West, Mansfield. One reviewer said: "Great prices, great service and a top bloke." Photo: Other
