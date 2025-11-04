7 lovely Dogs Trust dogs looking for a new forever home

1 . Oscar

Meet Oscar the Halden Hound Cross. This pooch is on the hunt for patient adopters who have the time to help him settle back into a home environment. This gorgeous boy is so much fun to be around, he loves to explore, following his nose on his walks, and is a social butterfly, keen to make friends with whoever he can. Oscar would like to live in an adult home, where he is the only pet, mostly so he can soak up all of the attention himself. dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/halden-hound/1269185 Photo: Submitted