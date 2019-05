See how many you can name before the answers are added on Tuesday.

If you would like your picture to appear online and in the newspaper please send it to copydesk.nmsy@jpress.co.uk. It doesn't have to be of a bird. It can be a wildlife snap, a picturesque view, a day out with friends or even a memorable holiday.

Do you know what this coastal bird is called? Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

A bird that enjoys the countryside but can you name it? Graham Pool other Buy a Photo

Do you know what this bird is called? They can be spotted near reed beds. Allan Hickman other Buy a Photo

What is this colourful bird called? Toni Everett other Buy a Photo

View more