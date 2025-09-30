7 Ashfield and Eastwood pubs that are in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

The guide is the definitive guidebook to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK, and uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers.
All details featured are accredited to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2026, which is available now to buy from CAMRA at shop.camra.org.uk/product/good-beer-guide-2026/
1. The Scruffy Dog - Sutton
Located on Station Road. CAMRA says: "Comfy sofas and real fire welcome visitors to this traditional wet-led pub with four real ales on the bar." Photo: Google
2. The Dandy Cock - Kirkby
Located on Victoria Road. CAMRA says: "Micropub offering four real ales, up to 18 ciders, a range of wines and spirits and a choice of over 200 different gins." Photo: Google
3. Byron's Rest - Hucknall
Located on Baker Street. CAMRA says: "This former sewing shop, converted into a micropub in 2018, serves six cask ales and up to 12 real ciders, many sourced locally." Photo: Google
4. Horse & Jockey - Selston
Located on Church Lane. CAMRA says: "A drinker’s gem, four real ales are usually available, generally including a LocAle, and real cider or perry is always available." Photo: Google