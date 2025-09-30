These are the Ashfield and Eastwood pubs that have made it into this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide. Photo: Otherplaceholder image
7 Ashfield and Eastwood pubs that are in this year's CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026

By John Smith
Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:07 BST
The Campaign For Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide for 2026 is out and Ashfield and Eastwood are both represented once again.

The guide is the definitive guidebook to pubs that serve great cask beer across the UK​, and uses an independent, volunteer-led selection process that makes it the authoritative and trusted voice of cask beer drinkers.

In total, 73 Nottinghamshire pubs have made the list this year.

1. The Scruffy Dog - Sutton

Located on Station Road. CAMRA says: "Comfy sofas and real fire welcome visitors to this traditional wet-led pub with four real ales on the bar." Photo: Google

2. The Dandy Cock - Kirkby

Located on Victoria Road. CAMRA says: "Micropub offering four real ales, up to 18 ciders, a range of wines and spirits and a choice of over 200 different gins." Photo: Google

3. Byron's Rest - Hucknall

Located on Baker Street. CAMRA says: "This former sewing shop, converted into a micropub in 2018, serves six cask ales and up to 12 real ciders, many sourced locally." Photo: Google

4. Horse & Jockey - Selston

Located on Church Lane. CAMRA says: "A drinker’s gem, four real ales are usually available, generally including a LocAle, and real cider or perry is always available." Photo: Google

