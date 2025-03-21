40 years of fundraising: Red Nose Day 2025 across Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:46 BST
This Red Nose Day, children and families are celebrating 40 years of Red Nose Day by ‘going big, giving big, and feeling good together’.

Red Nose Day (March 21, 2025) returns for its fortieth year, with fundraisers doing their bit across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Check out how Chad readers marked the annual event…

Ayla-Rose Wilkinson, age 9, and Henry Wilkinson, age 6, both have striking red hair.

1. Red hair for Red Nose Day

Ayla-Rose Wilkinson, age 9, and Henry Wilkinson, age 6, both have striking red hair. Photo: Emma Cian Lafferty

Grace Evans, aged 7, is supporting Red Nose Day in Mansfield.

2. Red Nose

Grace Evans, aged 7, is supporting Red Nose Day in Mansfield. Photo: Kay Evans

A nursery celebrated Red Nose Day by hosting an '80s themed day.

3. Turn back time

A nursery celebrated Red Nose Day by hosting an '80s themed day. Photo: Lauren Randall

Laura Birks from Mansfield shared a photo of Kobi, aged 5, who participated in an 80s dress-up day. Brody, aged 2, had a PJ day. They both wore odd socks for World Down Syndrome Day as well.

4. Retro vibes

Laura Birks from Mansfield shared a photo of Kobi, aged 5, who participated in an 80s dress-up day. Brody, aged 2, had a PJ day. They both wore odd socks for World Down Syndrome Day as well. Photo: Laura Birks

