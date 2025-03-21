40 years of fundraising: Red Nose Day 2025 across Mansfield and Ashfield

Red Nose Day (March 21, 2025) returns for its fortieth year, with fundraisers doing their bit across Mansfield and Ashfield.
Check out how Chad readers marked the annual event…
1. Red hair for Red Nose Day
Ayla-Rose Wilkinson, age 9, and Henry Wilkinson, age 6, both have striking red hair. Photo: Emma Cian Lafferty
2. Red Nose
Grace Evans, aged 7, is supporting Red Nose Day in Mansfield. Photo: Kay Evans
3. Turn back time
A nursery celebrated Red Nose Day by hosting an '80s themed day. Photo: Lauren Randall
4. Retro vibes
Laura Birks from Mansfield shared a photo of Kobi, aged 5, who participated in an 80s dress-up day. Brody, aged 2, had a PJ day. They both wore odd socks for World Down Syndrome Day as well. Photo: Laura Birks
