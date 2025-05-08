In fact, there is something for all tastes with numerous ‘drinking’ pubs as well as scenic countryside watering holes where a pint and scenic views can be combined. There’s also some great places to bag a bite to eat
So where is good to go? Here we bring you a few of the top places as voted by reviews left on Google, with each place given a star rating out of 5.
Where do you like to drink and dine? Let us know via our social media channels.
And if you fancy going for a good walk before or after your pint, here is a list of great walks around the area to inspire you to get out and about.
1. Plough Inn
Reinvigorated under new stewardship, this local pub offers a convivial environment with live music, sports viewing, and a varied selection of beers and lagers. Ideal for social meet-ups. Rated 4.4 (284 reviews) Photo: Plough Inn, Ollerton
2. andwhynot, Leeming Street
Contemporary bar/restaurant with a menu of international dishes and events from DJs to tribute acts. Rated: 4.5 (877 reviews) Photo: andwhynot
3. Mangrove Bistro and Grill, Dame Flogan Street
A stylish twist to the classic Indian Restaurant - Mangrove Indian Bistro & Grill boldly steps away from the norm and combines popular Indian Curries alongside an exclusive spiced Grill menu. Rated: 4.5 (327 reviews) Photo: Mangrove Bistro and Grill
4. The Copper Beech, Bilsthorpe
Lovely food perfectly cooked , with welcoming friendly service . The Copper Beech is a great place to enjoy a family meal . Rated 4.4 (423 reviews) Photo: Copper Beech
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.